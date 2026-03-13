United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $4,921,285.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.03, for a total transaction of $4,921,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,343.90. The trade was a 98.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $532.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $548.12.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 396.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,351,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.09.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

