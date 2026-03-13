United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,546,436 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 17,967,367 shares.The stock last traded at $105.43 and had previously closed at $105.86.
More United States Oil Fund News
Here are the key news stories impacting United States Oil Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Supply risk from the Iran war and attacks in the Strait of Hormuz is viewed as a major driver for higher oil prices, underpinning demand for oil exposure like USO. World faces largest-ever oil supply disruption on Middle East war, IEA says
- Positive Sentiment: Oil has repeatedly jumped above $100 a barrel despite reserve releases, showing market skepticism about spare capacity — a near-term bullish backdrop for USO. Oil Tops $100 Again as Iran Hit 3 Cargo Ships. Why Reserve Release Isn’t Helping.
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised longer‑term Brent and WTI forecasts citing a prolonged Strait‑of‑Hormuz disruption — a structural bullish signal for oil ETFs. Goldman Sachs raises Q4 Brent, WTI crude price forecast amid longer Hormuz disruption
- Neutral Sentiment: The Trump administration is considering a Jones Act waiver to improve U.S. coastal shipping flexibility; this could ease logistical frictions over time but is unlikely to change near‑term crude fundamentals. What Is the Jones Act and Why It Matters for Soaring Oil Prices
- Neutral Sentiment: Safe‑haven flows have boosted the US dollar and Treasury yields, a technical cross‑wind for commodities that may add volatility but not a clear directional bias for oil exposure. US Dollar Forecast: DXY Breaks Higher as Oil Surge and Iran Tensions Boost Demand
- Negative Sentiment: The U.S. issued a 30‑day license allowing countries to buy Russian oil stranded at sea, a short‑term supply relief that eased some market pressure and can weigh on USO. Oil drops after US issues license for countries to buy Russian oil stranded at sea for 30 days
- Negative Sentiment: The U.S. and IEA agreed to large SPR releases (U.S. 172M barrels; IEA 400M barrels from members) aimed at stabilizing markets — these are direct supply injections that can cap oil upside and pressure USO over time. US to release 172 million barrels of oil from strategic petroleum reserve IEA agrees to release 400 million barrels of oil to address Iran war supply disruption
United States Oil Fund Stock Down 2.4%
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund
United States Oil Fund Company Profile
United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.
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