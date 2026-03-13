Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Achieves $2.58 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and $302.34 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00005681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00077307 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,124.04 or 0.37772352 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 898,220,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 633,585,563 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 898,232,420.03663033 with 633,597,562.74653033 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.01397122 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1414 active market(s) with $243,227,975.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

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