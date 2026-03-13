Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UA

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.10-0.110 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 1,112,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,906,258.99. Following the purchase, the insider owned 43,000,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,035,415.12. This represents a 2.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 42,448,155 shares of company stock worth $219,067,338 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 110,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Under Armour by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.