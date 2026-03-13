Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UGP shares. Wall Street Zen cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ultrapar Participacoes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultrapar Participacoes Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 33.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 119.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 285,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 155,591 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 250,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 76,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 411,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.05. 263,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,437. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.72%.The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA is a Brazilian diversified holding company operating in the downstream energy and chemical sectors. Its Ipiranga unit runs one of Brazil’s largest networks of fuel stations, supplying gasoline, ethanol, diesel and convenience-store products to retail and wholesale customers. Through Ultragaz, the company is a leading distributor of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), offering cylinder and bulk gas solutions for residential, commercial and industrial use across urban and rural regions.

In the specialty chemicals arena, Ultrapar controls Oxiteno, which produces surfactants and specialty chemical formulations for industries such as personal care, oil and gas, agrochemicals and coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.