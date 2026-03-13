Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $626.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $638.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $674.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ULTA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 10.3%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 107.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $64.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $560.61. The company had a trading volume of 712,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,923. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $667.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $586.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $323.36 and a 1-year high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.46 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Ulta Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and digital strength — Ulta posted $3.9B in Q4 sales (+11.8% YoY) and modest beats on revenue and EPS, driven in part by double‑digit e‑commerce growth and AI personalization efforts that boosted online demand. Press Release

Q4 revenue and digital strength — Ulta posted $3.9B in Q4 sales (+11.8% YoY) and modest beats on revenue and EPS, driven in part by double‑digit e‑commerce growth and AI personalization efforts that boosted online demand. Positive Sentiment: Digital / younger customer strategy — Management emphasized investments in AI and a TikTok‑led digital push under new leadership to attract younger, affluent shoppers, a strategy that analysts say could drive longer‑term customer acquisition. Reuters: TikTok push

Digital / younger customer strategy — Management emphasized investments in AI and a TikTok‑led digital push under new leadership to attract younger, affluent shoppers, a strategy that analysts say could drive longer‑term customer acquisition. Neutral Sentiment: Product/partnership catalysts — New exclusives (e.g., Rare Beauty rollout, Luna Bronze expansion) and promotional events supported traffic and higher average ticket, but these are incremental versus the margin and guidance story. Yahoo: Product launches

Product/partnership catalysts — New exclusives (e.g., Rare Beauty rollout, Luna Bronze expansion) and promotional events supported traffic and higher average ticket, but these are incremental versus the margin and guidance story. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed on profitability and comps — Ulta’s FY2026 guidance signaled slower comparable‑store sales and profit pressure; management flagged increased advertising and other investments that will compress margins. That guidance drove the bulk of the market reaction. Reuters: Guidance

Guidance disappointed on profitability and comps — Ulta’s FY2026 guidance signaled slower comparable‑store sales and profit pressure; management flagged increased advertising and other investments that will compress margins. That guidance drove the bulk of the market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Margin and cost pressure in Q4 — Operating margin and EPS declined YoY as SG&A rose (~23% YoY) from higher marketing, incentive comp and strategic spend; investors are worried about deleverage if sales slow. QuiverQuant: Margin analysis

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.