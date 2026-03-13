UBS Group Cuts Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Price Target to $11.50

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSBD. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

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Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSBD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.98 million, a P/E ratio of -93.82 and a beta of 0.78. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($0.31) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palmer Square Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSBD. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $3,668,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

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Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc (NYSE: PSBD) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. The firm offers a broad range of debt and equity products—including first-lien and second-lien senior secured loans, unitranche financings, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments—to support corporate acquisitions, refinancings, growth initiatives and balance sheet restructurings.

PSBD primarily targets established privately owned and sponsored businesses across diverse industries such as healthcare, business services, industrials and consumer products.

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