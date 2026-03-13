UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,098 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.57% of Howmet Aerospace worth $452,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.10. The stock had a trading volume of 657,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $267.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $227.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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