UBS Group AG Has $481.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,877 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.48% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $481,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,407,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,711,000 after buying an additional 617,701 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,705,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,694,000 after acquiring an additional 534,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,283,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,564,000 after acquiring an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,162,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,652,000 after acquiring an additional 169,633 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VONG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,606. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.92.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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