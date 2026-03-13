U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham Reeve Sells 662 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) COO Graham Reeve sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $52,205.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,951.08. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE USPH traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 92,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

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U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.07%.The company had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 579.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc (NYSE: USPH) is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

Further Reading

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