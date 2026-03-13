U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,516 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.64% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $20,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 249.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.77 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 8.75%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 126.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $244,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,141.88. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $52,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,951.08. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc (NYSE: USPH) is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

