TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 145.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,499 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TXNM Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TXNM Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of TXNM Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TXNM Energy Price Performance

NYSE TXNM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 47,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.17. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $59.52.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.12). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 7.27%.The business had revenue of $533.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXNM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TXNM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXNM Energy

About TXNM Energy

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

Further Reading

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