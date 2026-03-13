Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $112,499.89 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily Leproust sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $112,499.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 860,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,959,004.47. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 2.23. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,559,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,787,000 after buying an additional 832,687 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,403,000 after buying an additional 1,349,867 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,954,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,146 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,377,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,074,000 after acquiring an additional 538,755 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

