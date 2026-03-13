TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as high as C$0.79. TVA Group shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 46,619 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TVA Group from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TVA Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. TVA Group had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.The company had revenue of C$185.54 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TVA Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TVA Group Inc is a Canada based communications company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm operates in three segments including the Broadcasting & Production segment which includes the operations of TVA Network, marketing of digital products, commercial production services and distribution of audiovisual products. The Magazines segment publishes French and English language magazines in various fields such as the arts, entertainment, fashion, and sports and markets digital products and provides custom publishing, commercial print production, and pre-media services.

