Truist Financial Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $19.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $21.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

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Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,651,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,373,313. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $330,423.15. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,594.14. The trade was a 29.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $111,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 327,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,718.64. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $540,401 and sold 33,285 shares valued at $627,009. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Planning Inc. now owns 199,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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