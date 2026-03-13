Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Triumph Financial from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Triumph Financial from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th.

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,549.76. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 85.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

TFIN stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.51. 145,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,752. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $105.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Triumph Financial, Inc (NYSE: TFIN) is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

