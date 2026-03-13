TransUnion $TRU Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $47,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 85.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 34,867 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Down 2.8%

TRU stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,520. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $85,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,050.32. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,064 shares of company stock valued at $988,292. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

