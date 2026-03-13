Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the period. Cameco makes up approximately 1.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $71,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,801,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,978,000 after buying an additional 235,613 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cameco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,503,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,133,147,000 after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Cameco by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,373 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cameco by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,443,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cameco by 116.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,622,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

Cameco Stock Down 3.5%

Cameco stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.25. 3,446,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average of $97.40. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $135.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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