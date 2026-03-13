Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,406 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Waste Management by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,856,000 after buying an additional 126,329 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $94,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $254.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waste Management from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.55.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $29,677.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,294.11. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 17,251 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $4,171,464.31. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,944.26. This trade represents a 28.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,042 shares of company stock valued at $23,039,777. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.62. The stock had a trading volume of 544,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,660. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $248.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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