Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,229 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 306.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This trade represents a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total transaction of $10,941,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,466.70. The trade was a 87.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297,251. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $198.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target on Chevron to $242 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling material analyst upside that can attract buyers and support the stock. Article Title

Piper Sandler raised its price target on Chevron to $242 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling material analyst upside that can attract buyers and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing oil-price strength driven by Iran/Middle East tensions is the main bullish engine for CVX — higher crude boosts upstream margins and cash flow for integrated majors. (Coverage: MarketBeat, Fortune) MarketBeat Coverage

Ongoing oil-price strength driven by Iran/Middle East tensions is the main bullish engine for CVX — higher crude boosts upstream margins and cash flow for integrated majors. (Coverage: MarketBeat, Fortune) Positive Sentiment: Chevron increased its Gulf of Mexico footprint via recent lease bids/auction participation, underscoring management’s commitment to high-return U.S. deepwater projects and future production upside. Lease Sale Article

Chevron increased its Gulf of Mexico footprint via recent lease bids/auction participation, underscoring management’s commitment to high-return U.S. deepwater projects and future production upside. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a large spike in call purchases — suggests speculative and institutional bullish positioning that can amplify near-term upside. (Trading volume data reported)

Unusual options activity — a large spike in call purchases — suggests speculative and institutional bullish positioning that can amplify near-term upside. (Trading volume data reported) Neutral Sentiment: Worley won a FEED contract for Chevron’s planned Cyprus offshore gas project, indicating project progress but limited immediate earnings impact. Worley Article

Worley won a FEED contract for Chevron’s planned Cyprus offshore gas project, indicating project progress but limited immediate earnings impact. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces question the sustainability of the rally (technical signals, momentum may be topping). These are cautionary but not immediate catalysts. Analysis

Coverage pieces question the sustainability of the rally (technical signals, momentum may be topping). These are cautionary but not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Policy responses could cap prices: reports of an IEA record release and U.S. statements about tapping the SPR are downside risks if they ease crude prices, which would pressure CVX’s rally. IEA/SPR Coverage

Policy responses could cap prices: reports of an IEA record release and U.S. statements about tapping the SPR are downside risks if they ease crude prices, which would pressure CVX’s rally. Negative Sentiment: Chevron agreed to a DOJ settlement including a $1M penalty and retiring $3.6M of invalid renewable fuel credits — a modest hit to earnings and a regulatory reminder but immaterial to the company’s overall cash flow. DOJ Settlement

Chevron agreed to a DOJ settlement including a $1M penalty and retiring $3.6M of invalid renewable fuel credits — a modest hit to earnings and a regulatory reminder but immaterial to the company’s overall cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Energean’s planned purchase of Chevron stakes in Angolan blocks signals ongoing portfolio reshaping — proceeds could be positive, but near-term production could be reduced. Asset Sale

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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