Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,552 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.20. 893,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $230.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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