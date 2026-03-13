TNC Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.13 Thousand (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $421.55 thousand and approximately $8.13 thousand worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00007204 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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