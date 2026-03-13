TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC cut its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,354 shares during the period. TKO Group comprises about 7.5% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $64,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in TKO Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $2,820,299.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,970.62. This trade represents a 86.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 37,425 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $7,635,074.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 122,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,066,300.68. This trade represents a 23.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,563 shares of company stock valued at $34,641,917. 61.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $201.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $226.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.21.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TKO Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.