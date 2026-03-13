Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.25, reports. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.70 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Tilly’s updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.340–0.270 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Tilly’s’ conference call:

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Company reported its first profitable fourth quarter since fiscal 2021 with net income of $2.9M ($0.10/share) and sustained comp momentum (Q4 comps +10.1%, February +20.1%) that carried into early fiscal 2026.

Company reported its with net income of $2.9M ($0.10/share) and sustained comp momentum (Q4 comps +10.1%, February +20.1%) that carried into early fiscal 2026. Gross and product margins meaningfully improved (gross margin 33.2%, up ~720bps YoY; product margins up ~470bps) driven by higher initial markups, lower markdowns and a new price-optimization tool.

Gross and product margins meaningfully improved (gross margin 33.2%, up ~720bps YoY; product margins up ~470bps) driven by higher initial markups, lower markdowns and a new price-optimization tool. Balance sheet and expense trends strengthened: total liquidity of $87.8M (cash $46.3M, no debt), and SG&A declined to 31.5% of sales, supporting continued investment while limiting near-term cash risk.

Balance sheet and expense trends strengthened: total liquidity of $87.8M (cash $46.3M, no debt), and SG&A declined to 31.5% of sales, supporting continued investment while limiting near-term cash risk. Real estate strategy is shifting from net closures (21 closed in FY25) to a disciplined reopening plan of 4–6 new stores in FY26, while still expecting a year‑over‑year store count decline into Q1 (220 stores) and sales/sq ft (~$260) below historical levels.

Real estate strategy is shifting from net closures (21 closed in FY25) to a disciplined reopening plan of 4–6 new stores in FY26, while still expecting a year‑over‑year store count decline into Q1 (220 stores) and sales/sq ft (~$260) below historical levels. Near-term profitability remains uncertain despite top-line gains: Q1 guidance shows comps of +16–22% but an expected pre-tax loss of $8M–$10.1M (net loss $0.27–$0.34/share), and the company declined to give full-year guidance, saying ~8–9% annualized comps would be needed to return to full-year profitability.

Tilly’s Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE TLYS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.47. 619,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,168. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Tilly’s has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tilly’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.25.

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About Tilly’s

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Tilly’s, Inc is an American specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods. Founded in 1982 by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine, the company has grown from a single denim and tops store in Garden Grove, California, to a nationwide retail chain. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Tilly’s serves a youth-oriented market with an emphasis on surf, skate and streetwear brands.

The company’s merchandise assortment includes products from leading lifestyle brands such as Vans, Nike, Billabong and Quiksilver, alongside its own private-label offerings.

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