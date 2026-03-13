TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $508.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.05 million.

TIC Solutions Price Performance

TIC Solutions stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 4,965,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,412. TIC Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of TIC Solutions in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TIC Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

TIC Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TIC Solutions, Inc provides critical asset integrity services in North America. The company offers testing, inspection, certification, and compliance (TICC) services, including various nondestructive testing (NDT) techniques, such as radiography, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, penetrant testing, and visual inspection. Its NDT activities include inspection and evaluation of industrial equipment through various technology-enabled methods to ensure asset integrity, prevent costly outages, failures, and accidents, and meet regulatory requirements without damaging the asset or component.

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