The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403,409 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $24,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,554,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,504,000 after buying an additional 317,107 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 327.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,121,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,732,000 after acquiring an additional 858,978 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 62.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 66,672 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 289,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 47,539 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,759,000 after acquiring an additional 185,552 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.45.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $3,131,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,255.70. This represents a 98.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.