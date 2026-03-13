The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $34,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $202.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $243.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.65. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total transaction of $11,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 554,274 shares in the company, valued at $127,970,781.12. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis Robert Cestello sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $1,001,328.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,066.67. The trade was a 18.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.50 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

