The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Short Interest Update

The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 190 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 12th total of 298 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Monarch Cement Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCEM remained flat at $264.90 during midday trading on Friday. 298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.38 and its 200 day moving average is $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $969.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.44. Monarch Cement has a 12-month low of $206.00 and a 12-month high of $270.60.
About Monarch Cement
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