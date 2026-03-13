The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Short Interest Update

The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 190 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 12th total of 298 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Monarch Cement Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCEM remained flat at $264.90 during midday trading on Friday. 298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.38 and its 200 day moving average is $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $969.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.44. Monarch Cement has a 12-month low of $206.00 and a 12-month high of $270.60.

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About Monarch Cement

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The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma.

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