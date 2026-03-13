The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $33,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $2,719,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 101.7% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.91. The company had a trading volume of 157,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.33.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -37.32%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

Further Reading

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