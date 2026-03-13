The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) EVP Lori Rodden Sells 40,693 Shares

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Lori Rodden sold 40,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $5,617,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,365.60. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

HIG traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.70. 280,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.49 and a one year high of $144.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.87.

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The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Insurance Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 286,241.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,861,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,178,152,000 after purchasing an additional 73,835,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,160,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,714,571,000 after buying an additional 156,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,031,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,146,749,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,091,440,000 after buying an additional 34,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,331,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,141,000 after buying an additional 496,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

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The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

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The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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