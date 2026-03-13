The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,609 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $34,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 173,577 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,609 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $467,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,859.40. The trade was a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,559.04. The trade was a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

