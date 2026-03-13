Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.7704.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $231.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,278.75. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.