Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $647.15 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $419.00 and a 52-week high of $693.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $624.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the sale, the director owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,390,688. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total transaction of $1,576,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,936.24. The trade was a 48.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

