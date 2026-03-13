Teca Partners LP Acquires New Shares in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Teca Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,150,000. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for 5.8% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. 1,651,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,386. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.68.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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