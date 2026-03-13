Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,186,000 after buying an additional 232,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,065,000 after acquiring an additional 112,224 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,681,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,428,000 after acquiring an additional 90,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $1,346,661,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $944.63. The stock had a trading volume of 132,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,114. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $891.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $822.52. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $637.00 and a twelve month high of $999.00.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $966.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,605. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,530. This represents a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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