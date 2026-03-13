Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $9.10 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the quarter. DaVita makes up approximately 1.5% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 20.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of DaVita by 27.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 17.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DaVita by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

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DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.55. The stock had a trading volume of 394,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,734. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $159.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 413.18% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DaVita from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DVA

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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