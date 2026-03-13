Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Acquires 3,420 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7%
XOM traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $154.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,149,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,037,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.28. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $159.60.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 61.58%.
Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil
Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brent and WTI have jumped (Brent above $100), driven by Middle East tensions; higher crude directly supports Exxon’s refining & upstream margins and revenue outlook. Oil holds above $100 as Trump says America ‘has ammunition and plenty of time’ to fight Iran war
- Positive Sentiment: The EIA projects higher oil prices in 2026 and WTI topping $90, which supports Exxon’s Permian and Guyana production growth assumptions and long-term cash flow. EIA Projects Higher Oil Price in 2026: What Lies Ahead for ExxonMobil?
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target on XOM to $186 and moved to “overweight,” signaling institutional conviction in further upside tied to higher oil and Exxon’s growth plan. Piper Sandler raises XOM price target to $186 – Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Exxon reiterated an ambitious outlook (targeting ~13% EPS CAGR through 2030) and is positioning capital toward high-return Permian/Guyana barrels — supportive for long-term earnings growth. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Targets 13% Earnings Growth Through 2030
- Positive Sentiment: Global producers (e.g., Saudi Aramco) warn the Iran war could be “catastrophic” for supply — comments that push oil higher and benefit majors like Exxon. Saudi Aramco CEO Warns “Iran war will have ‘catastrophic consequences’ for global oil market”
- Positive Sentiment: Operationally, Exxon has prepared a Gulf Coast fuel shipment to Australia, showing demand-driven commercial activity and diversified marketing avenues. Exxon (XOM) To Take Its First Fuel Supply From the US Gulf Coast To Australia, According To Sources
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and stock screeners highlight Exxon’s dividend yield and large-market-cap stability; useful for income investors but less immediately price-moving than oil/analyst headlines. Exxon Mobil (XOM): Dividend Royalty With A $630B Market Cap | 2-Minute Analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces ask if Exxon’s rally already reflects value; these frame investor caution but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Is Exxon Mobil (XOM) Still Attractive After Strong Five-Year Share Price Gains?
- Negative Sentiment: Political talk of tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to lower fuel costs could increase near-term supply and cap crude prices, a potential headwind for Exxon’s near-term margin tailwinds. Iran war: Trump says he’ll tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cut energy costs
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
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