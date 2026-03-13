TD Cowen Lowers PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $10.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Cowen from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

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PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 2,651,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,337. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $642.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $124.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.230-1.280 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other news, Director Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 266,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $3,560,004.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,389,665 shares in the company, valued at $31,902,027.75. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about PagerDuty

Here are the key news stories impacting PagerDuty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat analyst estimates, delivering $0.29 per share vs. consensus ~$0.24, and revenue modestly beat/roughly met expectations — a near‑term proof point for profitability momentum. Read More.

Q4 EPS beat analyst estimates, delivering $0.29 per share vs. consensus ~$0.24, and revenue modestly beat/roughly met expectations — a near‑term proof point for profitability momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised EPS guidance materially for FY‑2027 (EPS $1.230–1.280 vs. consensus ~0.85), and Q1 EPS guide also topped estimates — indicating confidence in margin expansion and continued path to GAAP profitability. Read More.

Management raised EPS guidance materially for FY‑2027 (EPS $1.230–1.280 vs. consensus ~0.85), and Q1 EPS guide also topped estimates — indicating confidence in margin expansion and continued path to GAAP profitability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst support remains: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy, highlighting early signs of growth reacceleration from a usage‑based transition and potential AI‑driven upside — a positive tail‑risk if execution accelerates. Read More.

Analyst support remains: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy, highlighting early signs of growth reacceleration from a usage‑based transition and potential AI‑driven upside — a positive tail‑risk if execution accelerates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product/market development: PagerDuty expanded its AI integration ecosystem and rolled out the Spring 2026 Operations Cloud updates, strengthening its positioning in AI‑first operations — longer‑term strategic positive if adoption follows. Read More.

Product/market development: PagerDuty expanded its AI integration ecosystem and rolled out the Spring 2026 Operations Cloud updates, strengthening its positioning in AI‑first operations — longer‑term strategic positive if adoption follows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance disappointed — FY revenue guide ($488.5M–$496.5M) and Q1 revenue guide ($118M–$120M) came in below consensus, creating uncertainty about near‑term top‑line growth and triggering the biggest negative reaction. Read More.

Revenue guidance disappointed — FY revenue guide ($488.5M–$496.5M) and Q1 revenue guide ($118M–$120M) came in below consensus, creating uncertainty about near‑term top‑line growth and triggering the biggest negative reaction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational and cash‑flow signals were mixed: reports flagged narrower operating profit, weaker operating cash flow and lower cash balances vs. a year ago — factors that amplify investor sensitivity to the revenue miss. Read More.

PagerDuty Company Profile

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PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

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