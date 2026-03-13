TCW Transform Systems ETF $PWRD Shares Purchased by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in TCW Transform Systems ETF (NASDAQ:PWRD – Free Report) by 198.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWRD. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the second quarter worth $112,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of PWRD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.00. 40,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,981. TCW Transform Systems ETF has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.92.

