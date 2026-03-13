Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) and Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Critical Analysis

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) and Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Planet Fitness has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Planet Fitness and Target Hospitality”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Fitness $1.32 billion 4.52 $219.10 million $2.62 28.54 Target Hospitality $320.64 million 3.02 $71.26 million ($0.11) -88.18

Planet Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than Target Hospitality. Target Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Planet Fitness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Fitness and Target Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Fitness 16.55% -97.97% 8.36% Target Hospitality -11.58% -8.55% -6.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Planet Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Planet Fitness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Planet Fitness and Target Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Fitness 1 4 12 2 2.79 Target Hospitality 1 0 1 0 2.00

Planet Fitness currently has a consensus price target of $116.93, indicating a potential upside of 56.37%. Target Hospitality has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Planet Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Planet Fitness is more favorable than Target Hospitality.

Summary

Planet Fitness beats Target Hospitality on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. It engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In addition, the company operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government contractors and investment grade natural resource development companies. Target Hospitality Corp. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

