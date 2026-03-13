Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.7650, with a volume of 1077129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

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Talos Energy Trading Up 1.9%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 27.77%.The company had revenue of $392.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Talos Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,854 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 86,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,183,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after buying an additional 304,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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