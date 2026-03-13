Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Blue Grotto Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 4.6% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $39,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,980,614,000 after acquiring an additional 168,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,401,448,000 after purchasing an additional 541,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,805,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,353,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,158 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,516,692,000 after purchasing an additional 544,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Bank of America reiterated a Buy on TSM with a $470 price target, signaling analyst conviction in TSM's medium-term upside and technology leadership.

Multiple bullish write-ups argue TSM is a "buy-the-dip" given accelerating AI infrastructure demand, >60% gross margins, strong cash generation and expected revenue acceleration into 2026. Those narratives support medium-to-long-term upside even as short-term volatility continues.

Zacks and other outlets highlight that TSM has surged ~34% over six months on AI-driven sales and expects strong 2026 growth, reinforcing the growth narrative behind current analyst bullishness.

Zacks noted TSM finished a recent session up modestly as the broader market dipped, indicating short-term intraday swings can reverse quickly and that headline-driven moves may not reflect fundamentals.

Zacks' analyst blog highlights the broader semiconductor cycle — global chip sales jumped in January — which is supportive for TSM but ties TSM's performance to cyclical industry dynamics.

An afternoon sell-off in other chip stocks followed a report that TSM's sales growth came in below some expectations, which prompted broader concern around near-term demand and helped push the sector lower.

Geopolitical and energy shocks tied to the Iran war are pressuring foreign markets in Europe and Asia; that risk-off backdrop can amplify selling in large-cap exporters and tech names like TSM even if long-term growth drivers remain intact.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $337.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

