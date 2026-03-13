T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4,810.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,183 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,884,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 204,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.09.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $214.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,501.80. This trade represents a 76.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.