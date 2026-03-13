System1 (NYSE:SST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 136.32%.
System1 Price Performance
NYSE:SST traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. System1 has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1
An institutional investor recently raised its position in System1 stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in System1 were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on SST
About System1
System1, Inc (NYSE: SST) is a technology-driven marketing company that leverages machine learning and first-party consumer intent data to connect advertisers with potential customers. Headquartered in Venice, California, System1 focuses on developing automated, data-powered solutions to drive performance marketing across digital channels. The company’s platform captures real-time consumer insights and applies predictive analytics to optimize ad delivery and improve campaign efficiency.
The business operates through two primary segments: Consumer Acquisition and Consumer Research.
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