Synectics (LON:SNX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165 and last traded at GBX 169.75, with a volume of 41927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50.
Synectics Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 262.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.51.
Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 28.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synectics had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Synectics plc will post 1560.0001173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Synectics
Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.
The group’s expert engineering teams work in partnership with customers to create integrated product and technology solutions, proven in the most complex and demanding operating environments.
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