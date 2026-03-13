Swiss National Bank Sells 9,200 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $49,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,443,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $251.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.25 and a 1-year high of $310.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.02). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 35.48%.The company had revenue of $479.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.690-16.190 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.010 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.59 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $10.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $278.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.00.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

Featured Stories

