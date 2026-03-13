Swiss National Bank Sells 74,400 Shares of DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,287,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $48,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 1,996.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,473,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,494,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 40.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,939,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after buying an additional 560,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 603,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $4,492,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 484,417 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $12,187,931.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,100.52. This trade represents a 69.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $2,185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 350,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,285.15. The trade was a 39.96% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 547,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,111,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

