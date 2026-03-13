Swiss National Bank Sells 53,300 Shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,049,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $36,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communication by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 106.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 30.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 52.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 148.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 4,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Rogers Communication Stock Performance

NYSE RCI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.84. 56,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27.

Rogers Communication Dividend Announcement

Rogers Communication ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Friday, December 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rogers Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “positive” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communication has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rogers Communication

About Rogers Communication

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

Further Reading

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