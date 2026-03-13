Swiss National Bank Sells 36,900 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $41,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

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CF Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

CF Industries Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $7.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $137.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $799,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,133. This represents a 8.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,190,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,336.56. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,118 shares of company stock worth $5,280,588. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CF Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on CF

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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