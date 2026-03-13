Swiss National Bank Sells 20,100 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $44,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 2.4%

Okta stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.77 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.87 million. Okta had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,775,981.95. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,370 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $754,890.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,080.54. This represents a 42.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,763 shares of company stock worth $3,419,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Okta from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

